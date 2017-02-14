Watch: Danny Amendola strutted down a runway at New York Fashion Week

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Danny Amendola traded in his Patriots uniform for some high fashion when the Super Bowl champ strutted down the runway Monday night at New York Fashion Week for designer Phillipp Plein.

Danny Amendola #LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain – #NeighborHoodKingsNEWYORK A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:47am PST

Olivia Culpo was there, once again, to cheer on her boyfriend, New England’s wide receiver, as he walked in the show. The former Miss Universe and Rhode Island native took to social media to chronicle the moment.

Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old. He looked so good 😊 @philipppleininternational A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

“Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old,” Culpo wrote on Instagram. “He looked so good.”