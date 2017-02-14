Watch: Danny Amendola strutted down a runway at New York Fashion Week
Danny Amendola traded in his Patriots uniform for some high fashion when the Super Bowl champ strutted down the runway Monday night at New York Fashion Week for designer Phillipp Plein.
Tonight, @DannyAmendola walked in @Philipp_Plein's New York Fashion Week Show. #NYFW pic.twitter.com/cOqugsu8wS
— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 14, 2017
Olivia Culpo was there, once again, to cheer on her boyfriend, New England’s wide receiver, as he walked in the show. The former Miss Universe and Rhode Island native took to social media to chronicle the moment.
My baby walking in @philipp_plein 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @DannyAmendola pic.twitter.com/BPap5kcpLf
— Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) February 14, 2017
“Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old,” Culpo wrote on Instagram. “He looked so good.”