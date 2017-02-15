Drew Bledsoe has some thoughts on Julian Edelman’s beard

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Drew Bledsoe may no longer wear the No. 11 jersey for the New England Patriots, but he’s apparently still keeping tabs on the player in it.

The former quarterback tweeted Wednesday at the current No. 11, wide receiver Julian Edelman, and asked him to tidy up his appearance a bit.

Time to trim up that beard there @Edelman11 . Can't have my legacy number looking like a homeless logger. https://t.co/DaEUfHIJae — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) February 15, 2017

“Time to trim up that beard there @Edelman11,” Bledsoe tweeted. “Can’t have my legacy number looking like a homeless logger.”

No word from Edelman yet on Bledsoe’s request — he may be too busy picturing “Edelman’s Catch.”