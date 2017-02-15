The writers of ‘Patriots Day’ are now making a movie about Tom Brady

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pose during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pose during a news conference the Monday after Super Bowl LI. –David J. Phillip / AP
By
February 15, 2017

For Patriots fans who would like to continue to savor the team’s fifth — and arguably sweetest — Super Bowl win, we have good news.

Deadline reports there’s a Tom Brady book and movie in the works, chronicling the quarterback’s turbulent two-year ride from Deflategate to Super Bowl LI.

Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson — two writers who have worked together on other New England-centric films, such as Patriots Day, The Finest Hours, and The Fighter — are leading the project. Tamsay and Johnson also recently wrote a screenplay about the improbable Premier League title run of English soccer team Leicester City. So a project combining both New England and sports seems natural for the duo.

Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, the co-authors of Boston Strong, which Patriots Day was based on, are also involved in the production, according to Deadline.

According to Deadline’s report Wednesday, the writers have already “cultivated sources” within the Patriots’ locker room and intend to give a “first-hand look” behind the scenes of Super Bowl LI.

