A new deal for Tom Brady could be on the horizon

■ The buzz is that the Patriots want to rip up Tom Brady’s contract and sign him to a new three-year deal. The Patriots just redid his deal last March to adjust it for Deflategate, giving Brady a $28 million signing bonus on a four-year deal and lowering his 2016 and 2017 base salaries to just $1 million to minimize the damage done by a four-game suspension.

A few more Patriots notes following the Super Bowl:

