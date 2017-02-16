Bill Belichick to narrate World War II documentary

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Bill Belichick already has quite the resume, but he is about to add another line.

The Patriots head coach has been tapped to narrate D-Day: Over Normandy, an hour-long documentary that will feature modern-day drone and helicopter shots over the battlefields of the 1944 Allied invasion, as well as interviews with WWII veterans and archival footage, according to a release from the World War II Foundation.

Produced by the foundation and Tim Gray Media, the film is scheduled to air this spring on American Public Television (PBS) stations nationwide.

Belichick has been an active supporter of the World War II Foundation since they first started producing films in 2006 and even gave them a shout-out during a 2016 press conference.

According to release, director and writer Tim Gray selected Belichick because he is “a student of military history and is very proud of the service of his own father Steve, who served in both Europe and the Pacific in World War II.”