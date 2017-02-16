Tom Brady unveils his custom Pokémon card: Meet Snorlax

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady might currently be vacationing in Montana to “decompress” after the Patriots’ thrilling Super Bowl LI victory, but he still has time to poke fun at himself — even if he is a few weeks late to the joke.

Back in January, Twitter went crazy over a picture of the Patriots’ quarterback wearing a huge coat on the sidelines at the AFC Championship.

On Wednesday, Brady turned himself into the Pokémon, Snorlax, and shared the image of the card on Instagram and Facebook with the caption: “Maybe a bit late to the game on this one but my son still calls me Snorlax….”

And Pats fans are undoubtedly looking forward to more “crushing slams” next season.