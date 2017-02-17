Chris Long unleashed a Twitter rant about White House backlash

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Patriots defensive end Chris Long went on the offensive Thursday night, taking to Twitter to address the criticism he has received for his decision to forego the team’s visit to the White House. Long is one of six players who have publicly announced their intentions to skip the celebration with the president.

The 31-year-old started by voicing his confusion to one user’s tweet that told him to “be a man and go to the White House.”

Sorry dude. I appreciate your support of me as a football player, but I just don't get this tweet. https://t.co/TfmK7hbEmY — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

Less than an hour later, Long decided that wasn’t enough and fired off a series of 13 tweets over the course of about 10 minutes. (Warning: Bad language ahead.)

Heard it all this week…if you don't want to hear about some of the dumb shit I've heard…mute away, but it's good. Rapid fire time, yeah? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

The Patriot shared some of the comments he’s received over the past week, along with a personal rebuttal for each.

Check out some of the highlights:

"Respect the office" Ok birther theory guy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stick to football" you don't look like a state senator yourself there bud. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"I hope they cut you" I'm a free agent. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"stop being self important. I'm no longer a fan" I'm self important but you thought this was important enough to bring to my attention, eh? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate the troops" The secondary focus of my foundation (out of two causes) is veteran support. Do your research. Also, not relatable. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" Oh yeah, for sure. I despise them but I named my son (who is white) after an outlaw country singer. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stop believing the media." Dude I just saw you retweet Fox News. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017