Patriots’ Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI, will serve jail time

Michael Floyd experienced the high of winning a Super Bowl earlier this month. Now he’ll experience the low of incarceration.

Floyd, who was claimed by the Patriots off waivers from the Cardinals in December following an arrest for driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to extreme DUI Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

According to Fox 10 in Phoenix, Floyd has been sentenced to 120 days of jail — 24 of which must be served in Maricopa County, Ariz., and 96 days of house arrest. Floyd began serving his sentence Thursday, per Fox 10, and also must pay $5,115 in fines, serve 30 hours of community service, and attend alcohol abuse classes.

