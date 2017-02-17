Tom Brady throws a celebratory parade for his dogs

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

It’s been 12 days since Super Bowl LI, and Tom Brady is still reveling in all the glory from the Patriots’ thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

On Friday, Brady posted a video on Facebook of his dogs, Fluffy (small), Scooby (medium), and Lua (big), participating in a celebratory parade of their own. The pups were filmed riding on a Beautyrest Black mattress (which Brady just so happens to endorse) as blue confetti rained down.

The quarterback spliced the adorable footage with some clips from the Patriots’ parade in Boston.