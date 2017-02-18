Patriots tight ends coach is leaving for Alabama, report says

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Patriots tight end coach Brian Daboll has been tapped to be the next offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama, according to an ESPN report.

Daboll, who was said to be on the shortlist for the gig earlier this week, worked for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State during the 1990s.

