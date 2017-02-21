Bill Belichick reportedly spotted on his new boat, ‘VII Rings’

By
5:49 PM

Famous for having a boat named after the number of Super Bowl rings he has, Bill Belichick has apparently acknowledged his latest triumph with a nautical update.

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy posted a photo Monday of what appears to be the Patriots coach relaxing on his new boat, “VII Rings.” The photo was taken in Jupiter, Florida, according to Portnoy.

Given Belichick’s strict policy of “no days off,” it’s worth assuming that he’s probably relaxing while studying film:

