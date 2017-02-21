Jimmy Garoppolo’s family are ‘good reporters’ amid constant trade rumors

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

While many NFL players look to their families as a place of solitude from the world outside, Jimmy Garoppolo’s situation appears to be slightly different.

In an offseason where the Patriots’ backup quarterback’s future is very much up in the air, he’s unable to escape the interminable rumor mill.

“I get asked this all the time from my friends and family back in Chicago,” Garoppolo told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a recent podcast interview. “They’re good reporters, my family. But I keep telling them I really don’t know how I’d feel until it happened, if it happened. It’s kind of one of those things that’s hard to say right now.”

Garoppolo filled in admirably for Tom Brady during the latter’s suspension at the beginning of the 2016 season. His performance ignited inevitable trade talk, as Brady has made it clear he isn’t retiring anytime soon.

There is no obvious path that the Patriots will take with Garoppolo’s situation. The team doesn’t need to trade him, after all. That said, there are several potential suitors.

And, by the way, Garoppolo is just as clueless as everyone else about his status for next season.

“Your guess is as good as mine.”