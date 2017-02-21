Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is worth $500K according to police report

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The mysterious case of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey continues to baffle authorities and armchair sleuths alike, but one thing that’s beyond question is the value of the stolen goods.

In a newly released report from Houston Police, Brady’s jersey is listed to have a value of $500,000:

The report emerges as the search remains ongoing for the jersey Brady wore during the Patriots’ record-setting Super Bowl comeback. Despite the involvement of such esteemed law enforcement as the Texas Rangers, the jersey thief continues to evade justice.