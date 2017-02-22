Look at Tom Brady’s homemade ‘Suspect Board’ in case of his missing jersey

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

While the Houston Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey, Brady himself has more than a few possibilities in mind.

In an effort to crack “Case 0012: My missing jersey,” the Patriots quarterback took matters into his own hands and posted an elaborate “Suspect Board” on his Facebook and Instagram accounts Wednesday.

The board features 13 persons (and animals) of interest as well as the HPD police report and a map representing the scene of the crime. Notable potential suspects include Gollum and teammate Julian Edelman for their love of rings and Jaws for its violent history.

Here’s the complete list:

Swiper, the antagonist in Dora the Explorer

Scooby, one of Brady’s three dogs

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI halftime show performer

Jaws

Prison Mike, one of Michael Scott’s alter egos in The Office

“Creepy Me,” courtroom sketch of Brady

Norman Snively, alcoholic clown from Airbud

O’Doyle family, bullies from Billy Madison

Gary Oak, Ash Ketchum’s rival in Pokémon

Gollum

Crab people from South Park

Pyat Pree, a warlock from Game of Thrones

Julian Edelman, Patriots wide receiver

Edelman, also known as a “sneaky lil squirrel,” posted a response on Instagram shortly after Brady called him out. The Patriots wide receiver stuck to the Good Will Hunting reference from Brady’s original caption and photoshopped his head onto Chuckie Sullivan.