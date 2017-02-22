Look at Tom Brady’s homemade ‘Suspect Board’ in case of his missing jersey
Whodunit?
While the Houston Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey, Brady himself has more than a few possibilities in mind.
In an effort to crack “Case 0012: My missing jersey,” the Patriots quarterback took matters into his own hands and posted an elaborate “Suspect Board” on his Facebook and Instagram accounts Wednesday.
The board features 13 persons (and animals) of interest as well as the HPD police report and a map representing the scene of the crime. Notable potential suspects include Gollum and teammate Julian Edelman for their love of rings and Jaws for its violent history.
Here’s the complete list:
- Swiper, the antagonist in Dora the Explorer
- Scooby, one of Brady’s three dogs
- Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI halftime show performer
- Jaws
- Prison Mike, one of Michael Scott’s alter egos in The Office
- “Creepy Me,” courtroom sketch of Brady
- Norman Snively, alcoholic clown from Airbud
- O’Doyle family, bullies from Billy Madison
- Gary Oak, Ash Ketchum’s rival in Pokémon
- Gollum
- Crab people from South Park
- Pyat Pree, a warlock from Game of Thrones
- Julian Edelman, Patriots wide receiver
Edelman, also known as a “sneaky lil squirrel,” posted a response on Instagram shortly after Brady called him out. The Patriots wide receiver stuck to the Good Will Hunting reference from Brady’s original caption and photoshopped his head onto Chuckie Sullivan.