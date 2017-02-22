Martellus Bennett responds to critics, asks if they would be willing to take a pay cut

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Following reports he might leave the New England Patriots, tight end Martellus Bennett turned the question around on those asking him to stay for less money: Would they take a pay cut at their jobs?

And stop @'ing me about taking less money. You take less money and your job? All of you take a pay cut hahaha. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Bennett also characterized the reporting on his impending free agency decision as “irresponsible” speculation and dismissed a Twitter user’s accusation that he was basking in the attention.

Bro I don't care about this attention shit. What does having your attention do to better my life? You have no idea what you're talking about https://t.co/WPVjwf5FJs — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

“All I’m saying is cut your own grass don’t be all in my garden f[—]ing with my fruit while weeds are growing all over yours,” he vented, before ending the series of tweets on a note of well wishes.

Anyways I love you all. 🤗🤗 I hope you all get a raise today or tomorrow. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Advertisement

After being traded to the Patriots in the final year of his contract last year, Bennett made 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2016 regular season. With fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski sidelined due to injury, the newcomer also played a key role in the team’s Super Bowl run.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that it was a “real possibility” that Bennett leaves the Patriots this offseason, as the team is unwilling to pay him a salary over Gronkowski’s $9 million annual figure. Bennett reportedly made just over $5 million this past season.