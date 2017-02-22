Morning sports update: Martellus Bennett leaving the Patriots is ‘a real possibility’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots’ Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette Blount discuss their plans for free agency, while all eyes are on the Celtics as Thursday’s trade deadline nears.

Martellus Bennett will test free-agent market: The Patriots are understandably unwilling to pay any tight end more than Rob Gronkowski’s $9 million annual figure. (NFL)

#Patriots TE Martellus Bennett will test free agency. Based on his asking price & likely offers, it’s a real possibility he exits, I’m told — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2017

The #Patriots helped Martellus Bennett revive his career, and it’s a mutually respectful relationship. But keeping him in NE will be hard — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2017

Martellus Bennett responds to report of ‘real possibility’ he leaves Patriots this offseason: Minutes after the report surfaced, Bennett responded on Twitter in a way only Bennett could. (WEEI)

I haven't given free agency a ton of thought at this moment to be truly honest. I've been in MartyLand creating for @ImaginationAgcy — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

I haven't asked for anything either. I'm just chilling. Lol — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

LeGarrette Blount wants to return to New England next season: “I love it there. I love the culture. I love the players. I’ve become close with a lot of the guys. Obviously, you know how my running back group is. But we’ll cross that bridge whenever we cross it.” (WEEI)

Pedro Martinez ‘looking forward’ to watching Red Sox rotation perform: “I know those guys don’t settle for just the names that they have. Those guys are kids that like to compete, that want to really show everybody why they’re here and what their purpose is.” (NESN)

Bill Belichick reportedly spotted on his new boat, ‘VII Rings’: Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy posted a photo Monday of what appears to be the Patriots coach relaxing on his new boat, “VII Rings.” The photo was taken in Jupiter, Florida, according to Portnoy. (Boston.com)

My friend Bill (Belichick) new boat VII Rings has hit the open water.Still the most arrogant cocky boat to ever sail the 7 seas. #belichick pic.twitter.com/lIedDN7mw1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 20, 2017

No need for the Celtics to lose their patience at deadline: It’s important to step back and remember that patience isn’t the worst option for a team that’s building for well beyond the final two months of this season. (ESPN)