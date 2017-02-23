Even Aaron Rodgers thinks Tom Brady is the GOAT

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

There’s been some debate about who is currently the best quarterback in the NFL: Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady. But as for the greatest of all time, Rodgers himself says that debate has been put to rest: It’s Brady.

In an interview during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month with reporter Graham Bensinger, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said it was “disappointing” to watch the collapse of Matt Ryan’s Atlanta Falcons. But he added that the Super Bowl comeback was another testament to Brady’s greatness.

“From a fan’s perspective, what a great game to watch and to see Tom in his greatness on display one more time,” Rodgers said. “I mean, he didn’t need to win that to prove that he’s the G.O.A.T., but just another part of his legacy there.”

The relationship between the two star quarterbacks has been something of mutual admiration.

In an interview earlier this year, Brady praised Rodgers’ unmatched physical abilities under-center.

“[Rodgers] does things that no one in the league has ever done, or can do just because of his physical ability,” he told WEEI. “Some of the plays he makes are just phenomenal. I’ve seen a lot of them. Not just the throws, but the scrambles. […] I always love watching his tape, admiring what he can do, because I can’t do many of those things.”

Brady later added that “whenever [Rodgers] is on, I usually stay up and watch.”