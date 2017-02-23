Morning sports update: Bill Belichick reportedly wants to outlast Tom Brady

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Celtics have until 3 p.m. to make a trade, the Bruins look to bounce back after their first loss with Bruce Cassidy as interim head coach, and the Red Sox are in action for their first spring game against Northeastern University.

How long will Bill Belichick coach?: Every indication I hear from inside the Patriots is that Belichick plans to stay on as coach of the team for at least five more years. These people also say Belichick wants to coach after Brady retires. They think Belichick wants to prove he can win without the best quarterback of all time. (Bleacher Report)

Rakell gets 2 goals, Ducks snap Bruins’ streak with 5-3 win: “I thought we played hard to get back into the game against a good hockey team that defends well,” Cassidy said. “I think the guys are frustrated. The positive with that is we knew we could have won that hockey game if we just took care of a few things here or there. Nothing worse than going out of a game thinking you had no chance. We definitely had our chance.” (Boston.com)

Isaiah Thomas was at it again on Twitter: With roughly 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, Isaiah Thomas tweeted out his second emoji of the week, once again catching the attention of anxious Celtics fans. (Boston.com)

⏳ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 22, 2017

Aly Raisman says Sports Illustrated photoshoot ‘was one of my favorite days’: “[You] surprise yourself how comfortable you are when you’re shooting,” said Raisman. “It was one of my favorite days of my life—I’m not just saying that—because I felt so confident, so strong, so feminine, and it’s an incredible feeling, because I feel like a couple of years ago I wouldn’t have had the confidence to do it. (Boston Globe)

Pablo Sandoval says he’s ‘ahead of schedule’ in recovery: Sandoval repeatedly insisted that he is not being limited or bothered in any way by his surgically repaired shoulder or any other part of his body. (CBS Boston)

Red Sox Notebook: Time to swing into action with exhibition game against Northeastern: The first Red Sox spring game today, an exhibition with Northeastern University, will feature one of the best depth options the ballclub has on the mound in Brian Johnson. (Boston Herald)