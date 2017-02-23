Patriots fans are not going to like Tom Brady’s recent skiing video

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

With a movie commemorating the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl LI comeback in the works, Pats fans are going to be hoping that Tom Brady has already started auditions for his stunt double after watching footage his latest ski outing.

Brady posted a video of a failed jump attempt and subsequent wipe-out to his Facebook and Instagram accounts Thursday. Referencing Thumper, “the super-cool ski instructor” from South Park, he captioned the video: “If you french fry when you’re supposed to pizza, you’re gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!!”

Whether or not the featured skier is actually the Patriots quarterback is up for debate, but Brady is no stranger to giving the New England fan base off-season scares. After the team’s Super Bowl XLIX victory in 2015, he posted a video on Facebook documenting an impressive (and slightly dangerous) cliff jump in Costa Rica.