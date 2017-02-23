Tom Brady responds to David Beckham, claims ownership of ski crash
"Don't be scaring us like this."
Though he left uncertainty about who exactly was crashing in his Thursday morning Instagram post, Tom Brady appeared to clear up the mystery in response to a fellow celebrity.
Brady’s video showed an unidentified skier leaping off a jump and then landing in a heap while a ski popped off. Patriots fans speculated that it was Brady himself, but were left without any confirmation. Then, hours later, the five-time Super Bowl winner responded to another football star: David Beckham.
After Beckham commented on the video asking if Brady was OK, the Patriots quarterback responded, noting that he had landed on his left shoulder “which isn’t very important to me anyway”:
David Beckham speaking for all #Patriots backers after Brady ski jump vid pic.twitter.com/EbURQriZpo
Beckham had reason for his concern. In a recent family trip to Whistler, Beckham took to snowboarding like a natural athlete:
Yet the former soccer star’s son, Brooklyn, broke his collarbone: