Tom Brady responds to David Beckham, claims ownership of ski crash

Though he left uncertainty about who exactly was crashing in his Thursday morning Instagram post, Tom Brady appeared to clear up the mystery in response to a fellow celebrity.

Brady’s video showed an unidentified skier leaping off a jump and then landing in a heap while a ski popped off. Patriots fans speculated that it was Brady himself, but were left without any confirmation. Then, hours later, the five-time Super Bowl winner responded to another football star: David Beckham.

After Beckham commented on the video asking if Brady was OK, the Patriots quarterback responded, noting that he had landed on his left shoulder “which isn’t very important to me anyway”:

David Beckham speaking for all #Patriots backers after Brady ski jump vid pic.twitter.com/EbURQriZpo — Tim Whelan Jr. (@thattimwhelan) February 23, 2017

Beckham had reason for his concern. In a recent family trip to Whistler, Beckham took to snowboarding like a natural athlete:

Day 4 and I must say I'm slowly getting it … One of the things I've always wanted to do and finally I'm allowed … Living the dream 🏂 ❤ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Yet the former soccer star’s son, Brooklyn, broke his collarbone:

Broke my collarbone at the end A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:46am PST