Gronk goes to the Daytona 500, does Gronk things

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

As he continues to rehab from December back surgery, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took a brief break to visit the Daytona 500. Predictably, his personality was on display.

The 27-year-old tight end (accompanied by friends and family) took to the NASCAR event with enthusiasm. He drank Monster energy drinks at 10 in the morning, and was therefore–if it was even possible–more fired up than usual:

Rob Gronkowski and his dad are getting ready for the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/x0odpm1J79 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 26, 2017

And when Gronkowski was handed a microphone, he conducted interviews as only he could: