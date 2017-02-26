Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share adorable anniversary Instagram posts

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Though many Super Bowl milestones have occurred in February for Tom Brady, there is an even more important date in the month for him to remember.

February 26 is the day on which Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married in 2009. And to mark the occasion in 2017, each took to Instagram:

And you have kept me laughing ever since… Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Love being your partner in the dance of life. Happy anniversary my love! Te amo ❤ Amo ser sua parceira na dança da vida. Feliz aniversário de casamento meu amor! Te amo. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:51am PST