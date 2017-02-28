Julian Edelman was hardly recognizable at a Celtics game without his beard

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

As he sat down in courtside seats to enjoy a Celtics game on Monday night, Julian Edelman might have come as close as he can in this day and age to going unrecognized.

The 30-year-old Patriots wide receiver, who wore a thick beard throughout the team’s Super Bowl run (and victory celebrations), recently decided it was finally time to shave. With the Super Bowl LI victory still fresh in the minds of New England fans, Edelman marked the turning of the page with the change in his facial appearance.

And he posted a picture of the process on his Instagram, showing off a few mid-shave designs:

officially the offseason boyssss ✂️✂️✂️thanks @piniandco A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:21pm PST