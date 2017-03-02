Morning sports update: Jimmy Garoppolo expected to stay in New England

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Celtics edged the Cavaliers in a battle between the top two seeds in the East, and Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels, and LeGarrette Blount were there to watch it happen.

Patriots intend to keep QB Jimmy Garoppolo: The New England Patriots are not expected to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a decision that will have a ripple effect on QB-needy teams throughout the NFL. (ESPN)

Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James’ triple-double: “We just played to win,” Thomas said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the East. One of the best teams in the NBA, and we just wanted to protect home court and get a win. We did that tonight.” (Boston.com)

All the clutch plays from a thriller in Boston! pic.twitter.com/OHFJ1fgsNV — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2017

Bill Belichick makes cameo at Celtics-Cavs game, obviously gets huge ovation: Wednesday’s battle between the top two seeds in the NBA’s Eastern Conference drew some pretty big names to TD Garden, including a world-famous boxer, an Olympic gold medalist and a legendary football coach. (NESN)

Bill Belichick, Aly Raissman and Floyd Mayweather among those at the Garden tonight. Don't ever question the star appeal of Kyle Korver. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 1, 2017

Chris Long says he’s leaving the Patriots, posts explanation on Instagram: “This year and this opportunity gave me a ton,” he continued. “I made lifelong friends in a great locker room and became a champion. I’m so thankful that Coach B (the GOAT) took a chance on me and allowed me the opportunity to play a small part in this wonderful year.” (Boston.com)

Bruins get winger Drew Stafford from Jets at NHL trade deadline: Stafford has four goals and nine assists in 40 games this season, his 11th in the NHL. (Boston.com)

Sweeney mentions "versatility" in regards to Drew Stafford & playing up and down the lineup. "He can play anywhere on the right side." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2017

Hanley Ramirez showing no improvements as Red Sox consider WBC decision: Scheduled to play for the Dominican Republican in the World Baseball Classic, Ramirez is supposed to leave the Sox and join his countrymen in Miami this week. A lot depends on his ability to begin a throwing program that is comfortable for his tight right shoulder. (Boston Herald)