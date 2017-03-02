Robert Kraft and Tom Brady celebrated with Drew Bledsoe’s wine

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

With the one-month anniversary of Super Bowl LI approaching, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft kicked off their celebrations a few days early by sharing a bottle of wine.

A bottle of Doubleback 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, to be more specific.

Recognize the name?

Doubleback is former New England Patriot Drew Bledsoe’s winery in Walla Walla, Washington.

In September 2001, Brady replaced an injured Bledsoe in the second game of the regular season, marking the start to his now 17-year-long career.

And judging by the goofy smile on Brady’s face as he pours the team’s owner a glass, he sees some humor in the situation.