Watch Lebron James almost take out a courtside Bill Belichick
Almost.
The Celtics took down the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick nearly became collateral damage in the process.
With 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Cavs up 82-79, Lebron James tried to clean up a missed shot by teammate Derrick Williams but ended up tumbling into a seated cameraman.
While the momentum from his 249-pound figure could have easily carried him crashing right into Belichick, who was watching courtside behind the cameraman, James made a clear effort to slow down his body and avoid the collision.
Oh hey, Coach. pic.twitter.com/g0Fkh6srhj
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 2, 2017
“I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him,” James said in a post-game interview. “I’m not taking no legend out. I’m not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win. So, that’s pretty cool for me.”
Belichick clearly appreciated the three-time NBA champion’s consideration and had no hard feelings. According to James’ Twitter, the two had a “great conversation” after the game.
Have a great conversation with Coach Belichick after the game! Things like that I'll remember forever. #GOAT #MutualRespect #Inspiring
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 2, 2017