Watch Lebron James almost take out a courtside Bill Belichick

The Celtics took down the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick nearly became collateral damage in the process.

With 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Cavs up 82-79, Lebron James tried to clean up a missed shot by teammate Derrick Williams but ended up tumbling into a seated cameraman.

While the momentum from his 249-pound figure could have easily carried him crashing right into Belichick, who was watching courtside behind the cameraman, James made a clear effort to slow down his body and avoid the collision.

“I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him,” James said in a post-game interview. “I’m not taking no legend out. I’m not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win. So, that’s pretty cool for me.”

Belichick clearly appreciated the three-time NBA champion’s consideration and had no hard feelings. According to James’ Twitter, the two had a “great conversation” after the game.