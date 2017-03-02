Watch Patriot Trey Flowers swish a no-look half court shot

Red Sox players Hanley Ramirez and Joe Kelly aren’t the only non-Celtics who can ball out on the basketball court. On Wednesday, Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers sunk a no-look half-court shot at the Hockomock Area YMCA in Foxborough.

Flowers will get a chance to display his talents on a bigger stage, as he will be joining the Harlem Globetrotters for a performance at the TD Garden on Sunday, March 5.

The Globies, who arrived in Boston on Wednesday, have been busy doing what they do best, including this trick shot from the rafters of the Garden.

At the Celtics game later Wednesday evening, team members managed to get a chuckle out of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after spinning a basketball on his girlfriend Linda Holliday’s finger.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was also in attendance and joined in on the fun, opting for the double finger spin.

