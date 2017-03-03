Tom Brady digs up old T-shirt and harsh scouting reports from NFL combine

"Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength."

By
1:02 PM

When describing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in 2017, rarely do you hear people use words like “lacks” or phrases like “does not,” but the year 2000 was a different story.

In honor of this weekend’s NFL Scouting Combine, Brady reflected on his own negative combine evaluation 17 years ago. The 39-year-old, five-time Super Bowl champion posted a motivational message on Instagram and Facebook in which he recalled how people once doubted almost everything about him:

I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking. This is what they said about me then….. Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength, Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, Lacks a really strong arm, Can’t drive the ball downfield, Does not throw a really tight spiral, System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, Gets knocked down easily. As @edelman11 always reminds me … “You can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!” Good luck to all of you this weekend!!

 

