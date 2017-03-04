Tom Brady’s roots run deep into 19th-century Boston

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

His native land withered by famine, his countrymen dying by the hundreds of thousands, John Brady fled Ireland in the mid-19th century and found work as a laborer in Boston. Soon, he married Bridget Bailey, herself a refugee of Ireland’s Great Famine, and at age 22 they began raising a family.

Little did John and Bridget Brady know, as they coped with the hardships of their new lives in a new land, that their marriage one day would help make possible the birth of one of New England’s most revered sports figures. They were the great-great-grandparents of Patriots legend Tom Brady, according to new research into the five-time Super Bowl champion’s roots.

Census records show that John and Bridget Brady had two children in Boston, including a son, Philip, who is Tom Brady’s great-grandfather. Philip’s birth certificate is not available, but a registry in the Massachusetts Archives shows that his younger brother, Henry, was born in 1857, in the family’s home on First Street in South Boston.

