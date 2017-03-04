Top NFL prospect Myles Garrett really wants to sack Tom Brady

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady doesn’t have to deal with Peyton Manning on the field anymore. Instead, it is his retired rival’s fans that he may need to worry about.

Myles Garrett hasn’t even been drafted, but the Texas A&M defensive lineman already has his sights set on Brady. His reasoning is fairly simple.

“I’m a Peyton Manning fan,” Garrett told reporters at the NFL Combine on Saturday, via NFL.com.

Garrett, the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, might have to wait to get his chance, however. The Cleveland Browns hold the first overall selection this year, but are not scheduled to face off against the Patriots in the upcoming regular season.

In fact, lucky for Brady (or perhaps, lucky for Garrett), none of the teams with a top-5 draft pick are slated to play New England next season.

