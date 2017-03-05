A humble Bill Belichick explains why he suddenly received better treatment in a rival city

"Ever since then, it's been, 'Hey coach, good to see you.'"

Bill Belichick during the second quarter action at NRG Stadium in the Super Bowl.
Bill Belichick during the second quarter action at NRG Stadium in the Super Bowl. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
Despite being a thorn in the city’s side for years, Bill Belichick alleges that he’s actually treated quite well in Indianapolis.

While in town for the NFL rookie combine, Belichick  stopped in for an unexpected interview on NFL Network on Sunday. Interviewed by former player–now NFL Network commentator–Willie McGinest, Belichick reminded the ex-Patriots linebacker of the famous fourth and goal stop he made to win a thrilling 2003 matchup against the Colts.

“You know Willie, one of my best memories was right here on this field, when you made the short yardage stop down there against the Colts,” Belichick recalled. “And then the next year we opened with them, and you made the sack that took Vanderjagt out of field goal range.”

And the Patriots coach also alluded to another aspect of the Colts-Patriots rivalry: rule changes.

“I think that’s where Vrabel got them on the fake timeout too, and then they changed the rule on that,” said a joking Belichick. “But anyway, you got the Colts back-to-back, two years in a row. Here and in Foxborough.”

After McGinest told Belichick that he doesn’t like to talk about his famous plays against the Colts while in Indianapolis because it affects his hotel service, Belichick explained a different reaction from the rival city.

“Yeah, trust me Willie. When I came to Indianapolis, they threw stuff at me, yelled at me and everything else. Then when I went for it on 4th and [2] and got stopped, ever since then it’s been, ‘Hey coach, good to see you.'”

Here’s the full NFL Network interview:

