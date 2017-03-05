Patriots rumored to be interested in trading for Saints’ Brandin Cooks

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In preparing to defend a Super Bowl win, the Patriots appear to have interest in adding a weapon for Tom Brady.

According to Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com, the Patriots were one of several teams interested in exploring a trade for Saints receiver Brandin Cooks. Bill Belichick reportedly offered the 32nd pick in the upcoming NFL draft as part of a deal to acquire Cooks.

For now, the Saints remain unconvinced, with other potentially better trade partners involved. Having won the Super Bowl, the Patriots have the last pick in the first round, and New Orleans appear to have other options.

The 23-year-old playmaker would be an enormous addition for any team, especially one with Brady as its quarterback. In back-to-back seasons, the third-year veteran has posted over 1,100 yards receiving. And his explosiveness was demonstrated during the 2016 season when Cooks dashed 98 yards for a touchdown against the Raiders:

With free agency rapidly approaching, and the draft set to begin on April 27, teams are beginning to assess possible options. And given his track record, it’s clear that Belichick isn’t afraid to make a splash with a trade.