Here’s the latest on the Patriots’ reported asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo

One of the most intriguing subplots for the Patriots during the off-season continues to be the fate of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And while it’s far from certain where Garoppolo will be at the start of next season, it’s clear that the cost of acquiring him will be high.

In an initial report on Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com maintained that the Browns are still in pursuit of Garoppolo. The possibility of trading the 12th pick in a package deal for Garoppolo while retaining the first overall pick in the draft (and taking defensive end Myles Garrett) would be a “dream scenario.”

However, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo—speaking on Tuesday afternoon—mentioned that Bill Belichick’s asking price would be quite a bit more than just the 12th pick:

.@MikeGarafolo: Patriots would 'probably need a first-round pick this year and next year' to get Belichick thinking about a Garoppolo trade. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) March 7, 2017

This runs counter to earlier reports about the Patriots taking Garoppolo off of the trade market, but it appears Belichick will only consider parting with his coveted backup quarterback for an especially sweet deal.