Martellus Bennett’s reported asking price likely too high for Patriots
After a single season in New England, Bennett might be done with the Patriots.
Though he quickly became a hit among Patriots fans, tight end Martellus Bennett might soon be cashing in elsewhere.
The 29-year-old is an unrestricted free agent, and will likely court offers from several teams. According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Bennett will be looking for an offer that pays $9 million per season. And as Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald pointed out, this would mean the Patriots are probably not going to re-sign Bennett:
@jeffphowe To be fair, I want $10m. Doesn't mean I'm gonna get it. Still holding out hope, though.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2017
Bennett’s 2016 salary in New England was just over $5 million. And he justified his worth, contributing 55 catches for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.
For his part, Bennett appeared unmoved by the proceedings. He spent a portion of his Tuesday morning tweeting thoughts about cars:
The mini van is so ugly. I've never seen a cool mini van. I honestly think driving the short bus would be a cooler.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 7, 2017