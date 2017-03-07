Martellus Bennett’s reported asking price likely too high for Patriots

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Though he quickly became a hit among Patriots fans, tight end Martellus Bennett might soon be cashing in elsewhere.

The 29-year-old is an unrestricted free agent, and will likely court offers from several teams. According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Bennett will be looking for an offer that pays $9 million per season. And as Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald pointed out, this would mean the Patriots are probably not going to re-sign Bennett:

@jeffphowe To be fair, I want $10m. Doesn't mean I'm gonna get it. Still holding out hope, though. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2017

Bennett’s 2016 salary in New England was just over $5 million. And he justified his worth, contributing 55 catches for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

For his part, Bennett appeared unmoved by the proceedings. He spent a portion of his Tuesday morning tweeting thoughts about cars:

The mini van is so ugly. I've never seen a cool mini van. I honestly think driving the short bus would be a cooler. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 7, 2017