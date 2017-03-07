Why do Saints want to trade receiver Brandin Cooks?

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

NFL free agency officially begins this week, with the “legal tampering” window opening Tuesday at noon and the 2017 league year beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, when teams can sign free agents from other teams.

The Patriots don’t usually make splashy, expensive signings in free agency, but they still will be plenty busy over the next few weeks. Before signing fullback James Develin to a two-year deal on Monday, the Patriots had the second-fewest players signed for 2017 in the NFL (50 of a possible 90) and the least amount of cash committed to next season (a little more than $76 million).

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.