Dwayne Allen takes to Twitter after reports of trade to Patriots
After reports of the Colts trading Dwayne Allen to the Patriots Wednesday, the 6-foot-3 tight end took to Twitter.
In a brief statement, Allen thanked Colts ownership and looked ahead to becoming a Patriot.
— Dwayne Allen (@Dallen83) March 8, 2017
“I’m both humbled and excited for the challenge ahead of earning the right to be called a New England Patriot,” he wrote.
The Boston Globe, citing multiple league sources, reported the Patriots gave up a fourth-round draft pick for Allen and a sixth-round pick.
