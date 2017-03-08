Dwayne Allen takes to Twitter after reports of trade to Patriots

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After reports of the Colts trading Dwayne Allen to the Patriots Wednesday, the 6-foot-3 tight end took to Twitter.

In a brief statement, Allen thanked Colts ownership and looked ahead to becoming a Patriot.

“I’m both humbled and excited for the challenge ahead of earning the right to be called a New England Patriot,” he wrote.

The Boston Globe, citing multiple league sources, reported the Patriots gave up a fourth-round draft pick for Allen and a sixth-round pick.