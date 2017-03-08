FBI director makes Patriots joke in addressing ‘controversial’ issue during Boston visit

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Though his name is being mentioned regularly in national news stories, FBI Director James B. Comey took time to address another issue he finds “controversial” while at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Tuesday. Marking the bureau’s new Boston-area office was opening, Comey made a few quick remarks.

“I should hit an issue that I know is on the minds of many and that is controversial, so I should speak to it directly,” Comey said at the beginning of his short speech. Yet his meaning was not what was probably expected:

FBI Dir Comey addresses "controversial" issue. "I am a NY Giants fan. It's painful to walk around and see reminders of the Patriots" — Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) March 7, 2017

Having grown up in New Jersey, Comey is evidently still a product of his youth in terms of football allegiance.

Comey did not address the larger matters in the news, such as President Donald Trump’s allegations about his predecessor bugging his 2016 campaign. After his remarks, the FBI director left and didn’t take questions.