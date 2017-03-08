Looking back on Dwayne Allen’s famous Deflategate tweet

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

As Patriots fans take stock of the team’s newest addition, it’s worth remembering Dwayne Allen’s sole contribution to the Deflategate controversy.

Allen, who was reportedly traded to the Patriots on Wednesday, was a member of the Colts during the 2014 season. And he was on the field during the AFC Championship Game, which the Patriots won 45-7. In the aftermath of the lopsided contest, Deflategate was born.

After the now-infamous ESPN report claimed that anonymous sources confirmed 11 of 12 New England football were under-inflated by two pounds per square inch, Allen took to Twitter:

@NFLonFOX not a story. They could have played with soap for balls and beat us. Simply the better team. We have to continue to build! #BTM — Dwayne Allen (@Dallen83) January 21, 2015

The high road approach will undoubtedly sit well with Patriots fans in 2017 as the team welcomes the 27-year-old tight end.