Malcolm Butler receives first-round tender from Patriots

Like every other NFL team, the Patriots were elbow-deep in negotiations soon after the NFL’s “legal tampering” window opened at noon Tuesday.

Despite myriad questions about several key “in-house” guys (who’s staying? who’s going?) and players on the market (who wants in? who fits best?), the view out the window at 1 Patriot Place is an enviable one.

New England has nearly $62 million in cap space — fifth-most in the league — in addition to eight picks in next month’s draft, to fill its needs. Divvying up the money is a months-long process and few front offices do a better job of it than the Patriots’.

At the top of the list is retaining core defensive players Dont’a Hightower (who likely will test the free agent market) and Malcolm Butler (who received a first-round tender Tuesday).

The tender means the Patriots can match any offer for Butler or receive a first-round pick as compensation.

