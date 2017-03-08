Martellus Bennett tweets farewell to Patriots fans

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

It appears Martellus Bennett believes his time as a New England Patriot is over.

After the Pats reportedly traded for Colts tight end Dwayne Allen Wednesday, the free agent tight end tweeted a farewell to Patriots fans, aka “Mass-Holes,” later that night.

I'm going to miss you Mass-Holes. T'was Fun. Thank you for the good times. To infinity and beyond… — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 9, 2017

We'll always dance together. Mahhhtyyy out. Drops mic. Lol. pic.twitter.com/ytCzd0SwUE — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 9, 2017

Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and 7 touchdowns this season. He also won a Super Bowl.

NFL free agency begins Thursday.