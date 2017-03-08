Martellus Bennett tweets farewell to Patriots fans
It appears Martellus Bennett believes his time as a New England Patriot is over.
After the Pats reportedly traded for Colts tight end Dwayne Allen Wednesday, the free agent tight end tweeted a farewell to Patriots fans, aka “Mass-Holes,” later that night.
I'm going to miss you Mass-Holes. T'was Fun. Thank you for the good times. To infinity and beyond…
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 9, 2017
We'll always dance together. Mahhhtyyy out. Drops mic. Lol. pic.twitter.com/ytCzd0SwUE
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 9, 2017
Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and 7 touchdowns this season. He also won a Super Bowl.
NFL free agency begins Thursday.
Advertisement
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.