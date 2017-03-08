Morning sports update: Patriots have reportedly shown interest in DeSean Jackson

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

NFL free agency talk is heating up, with the Patriots being linked to players from other teams, and reports surfacing about others who may or may not leave New England.

DeSean Jackson, Eagles expected to part ways: Along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys also have inquired about wide receiver DeSean Jackson, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. (Washington Post)

The Patriots being in on DeSean Jackson sounds fun but unless he's ready to take a very steep discount, it isn't happening. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2017

Don’t believe every Patriots’ free-agency rumor you hear — or any of them: There’s plenty we don’t know — starting with whether or not the admirable Dont’a Hightower will return. We’ll get answers soon enough now that the tampering period is here in advance of Thursday’s free-agent frenzy. (Boston.com)

Dont’a Hightower is open to returning to the Patriots:

#Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower had a positive conversation with Belichick about his future last week. He’s exploring but open to returning — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

Malcolm Butler receives first-round tender from Patriots: The tender means the Patriots can match any offer for Butler or receive a first-round pick as compensation. (Boston Globe)

Xander Bogaerts triples in his first at-bat of WBC: The Red Sox are temporarily without shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is playing third base for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. (Andrelton Simmons is at shortstop.) (Boston Globe)

Breaking down the Red Sox’ likely Opening Day roster: With less than a month until Opening Day, the Red Sox’s 25-man roster is beginning to take shape. Here’s a look at the players the Sox are likely to bring north at the end of the month, as well as the few spots that are still in flux. (Boston.com)

Do you want the Patriots to sign Adrian Peterson? I do not want Adrian Peterson on the Patriots. You? Good luck convincing me in the comments. He’s a bum. (Boston.com)

Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki joins greats in 30K club: Nowitzki, who entered the game 20 points shy of the historic milestone, hit 30,000 on a baseline jumper over Larry Nance Jr. with 10 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter. (ESPN)