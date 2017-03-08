Patriots trade for tight end Dwayne Allen, report says

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots and Colts have agreed to a trade that would send tight end Dwayne Allen to Foxborough, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN’s Field Yates added “that this deal is likely for a late round pick.”

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.