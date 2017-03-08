Patriots trade for tight end Dwayne Allen, report says
The Patriots and Colts have agreed to a trade that would send tight end Dwayne Allen to Foxborough, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon.
ESPN’s Field Yates added “that this deal is likely for a late round pick.”
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.