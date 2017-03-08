Rob Gronkowski goes beserk in rehab workout video

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Rob Gronkowski is currently engaged in yet another rehab process from injury. And he doesn’t appear to have lost any of his trademark intensity.

In a short video that was posted to his story on Instagram, the Patriots tight end wasn’t holding back in his workout. As he continues to recover from surgery in December, the 27-year-old tight end appears to be returning to his old self:

Gronk’s workouts look (and sound) exactly how you’d expect them to. pic.twitter.com/A89JqsbEBY — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 8, 2017

Gronkowski’s status will be crucial for the Patriots heading into next season. Particularly given that fellow tight end Martellus Bennett may not be back with the team (he is currently an unrestricted free agent), Gronkowski’s return to full health would be an enormous boost for Tom Brady and the New England offense.