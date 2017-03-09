Duron Harmon returns to Patriots on four-year deal, reports say

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Safety Duron Harmon re-signed with the Patriots on Thursday, according to multiple reports. The deal is for four years and $20 million, according to NFL Network.

Harmon has played four seasons for the Patriots since they drafted him out of Rutgers in 2013. He had one interception in 2016, and has seven in his NFL career.

