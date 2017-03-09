Morning sports update: FC Barcelona midfielder says Patriots helped inspire epic comeback

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots welcomed FC Barcelona to the “comeback club” after the team scored three goals in the final seven minutes of an epic win over Paris Saint-Germain, making Barca the first team in European history to overcome a 4-0 first-leg Champions League deficit.

Barcelona inspired to amazing Champions League comeback by Patriots’ Super Bowl triumph, says Ivan Rakitic: “It is history. We want to keep going on. We had to believe. 4-0 was hard, but it is football. We saw it in the Super Bowl, what is possible in sport. Today was crazy.” (Mirror)

Welcome to the comeback club! Congrats on an unbelievable win, @FCBarcelona! pic.twitter.com/UNnEj4wMeJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 8, 2017

Isaiah Thomas scores 25, Celtics beat Warriors 99-86: Golden State took a 74-72 lead into the fourth quarter when Curry knocked down a buzzer-beating 3 to end the third over rookie Jaylen Brown, with the two-time reigning MVP pointing and celebrating at the young forward. (Boston.com)

Steph with a little something to say pic.twitter.com/pP3nBLXwUW — ESPN (@espn) March 9, 2017

Bruins score 4 in 1st, beat Red Wings 6-1: David Krejci scored twice and Drew Stafford had his first with Boston during a four-goal first period that carried the Bruins to a 6-1 victory over the struggling Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. (Boston.com)

Rick Porcello OK after being hit in pitching thumb: “After he iced, I think his grip strength has returned to full strength. Everything seems to be fine,” John Farrell said. “If he comes in in the morning and we need to check it because he’s not feeling something, we would then take every precaution.” (Boston Herald)

Patriots trade for Colts tight end Dwayne Allen: Allen acknowledged the trade on Twitter, where he thanked Colts fans for their support and wrote he was “humbled and eager to earn the right to be called a New England Patriot” on Twitter. NFL.com reported the Colts will send Allen and a sixth-round draft choice in exchange for the Patriots’ fourth-round pick. (Boston.com)

Martellus Bennett tweets farewell to Patriots fans: It appears Martellus Bennett believes his time as a New England Patriot is over. (Boston.com)

I'm going to miss you Mass-Holes. T'was Fun. Thank you for the good times. To infinity and beyond… — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 9, 2017