Patriots plan to sign Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to reports

With NFL free agency officially underway, the Patriots aren’t wasting any time in making adjustments to their roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore is expected to sign a five-year contract with New England.

Bills free agent CB Stephon Gilmore expects to sign with New England barring any final snags, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

In the 2016 regular season, Gilmore started in 15 games for Bills, recording five interceptions for 135 yards and 42 tackles. The 26-year-old will be joining current active cornerbacks, Malcolm Butler and Cyrus Jones, in the Patriots secondary.

NFL’s Ian Rapoport reports that Gilmore’s impending signing indicates that the team plans to part ways with defensive back Logan Ryan.

The #Patriots are closing in on signing free agent CB Stephon Gilmore, source said. Means they will say bye to Logan Ryan. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Rapoport also reports that Gilmore is expected to receive $14 million per year. Only four other cornerbacks in the league currently boast an annual salary higher than $14 million.

The expected price tag for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore for the #Patriots is slated to eclipse $14M per year, I’m told. Hefty but worth it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Notably, the 6’1″-190-pound star was selected 10th overall in the 2012 draft by the Bills and posted the third-best 40-yard dash time for his class (4.40 seconds).