Titans interested in Hightower, but Patriots want him too

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has drawn interest from the Tennessee Titans, according to an ESPN report Thursday as NFL free agency kicked into high gear.

But the Patriots are also working to bring Hightower back. According to the NFL Network, the Patriots and Hightower’s representatives were in “good communication.”

