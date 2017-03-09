What does the Stephon Gilmore signing mean for the Patriots defense?

Patriots receiver Chris Hogan burned Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a 53-yard touchdown in October.
Patriots receiver Chris Hogan burned Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a 53-yard touchdown in October.
The Boston Globe
March 9, 2017

That column Wednesday stating that the Patriots won’t partake in the free agency frenzy on Thursday?

Yeah, we’ll take a mulligan on that.

The Patriots were shockingly active as the NFL officially opened its 2017 season. For the first time since signing Adalius Thomas in 2007, the Patriots spent big money on another team’s free agent, agreeing with Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore on a five-year, $65 million deal with $40 million in guarantees, according to ESPN.

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL Boston Globe
