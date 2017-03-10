Improvements in the works for upper concourse of Gillette Stadium

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Fans sitting in the top level of Gillette Stadium can expect to see some changes for the 2017 NFL season, and the Patriots think they will like what they see.

Upgrades have begun on the upper level concourse aimed at improving the game-day experience for fans, according to Jen Ferron, the senior vice president for marketing and brand development for the Patriots.

The upgrades are an extension of the work started after the 2014 season, when the Patriots demolished 1,500 seats in one of the end zones to build the Optum Field Lounge. In 2010, new video displays were installed in the stadium that first opened in 2001.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.