Morning sports update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s ‘Peace Out Boston’ Instagram reportedly a hoax

All eyes are on the Patriots on the second day of NFL free agency, as they try to lock down Dont’a Hightower and trade rumors regarding Jimmy Garoppolo and Malcolm Bulter continue to swirl.

Post on Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram sets off frenzy: An early-morning Instagram post on the verified account of Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo saying farewell to New England sent social media buzzing, but a source close to Garoppolo told ESPN’s Mike Reiss he believed it was a “prank” or “hoax” while adding “not to my knowledge” when asked about a potential trade. (ESPN)

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌🏻 A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Source close to Jimmy G: No knowledge of any trade. Believes Instagram post (https://t.co/HfFqiAKyI1)

is hoax/hack that has set off frenzy. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 10, 2017

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

Go to sleep for 6 hours, wake up to a Jimmy Garoppolo Instagram hoax. Gotta love NFL free agency — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 10, 2017

Patriots’ focus turns to Dont’a Hightower on second day of free agency: The five-year veteran figured to have his situation wrapped up pretty quickly in free agency, the initial idea being that he could explore the market, see if there was a can’t-turn-it-down-offer, and then circle back to the Patriots. (ESPN)

Pats continue to make concerted effort to re-sign LB Dont'a Hightower. They have plenty of cap space and payroll flexibility to get it done — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 10, 2017

Logan Ryan inks three-year deal with Titans: The former Patriots cornerback, who became expendable after news broke that the Pats are expected to land former Bills CB Stephon Gilmore in free agency, signed a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Titans late Thursday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. (NFL.com)

Jaylen Brown insists he said nothing to Stephen Curry, calls taunting ‘cute’: “I didn’t say anything to him; I didn’t open my mouth. He hit a good shot; it was cute. Let’s keep playing basketball.” (NBC Sports)

No injury update on Bruins’ Tim Schaller: The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound Schaller, a tenacious presence on the fourth line, lost his footing near the goal line and careened into the base of the boards around the 10:40 mark of the first period, just before the Bruins staged a four-goal barrage on the Red Wing net. (Boston Globe)

The Red Sox are considering a new role in the lineup for Andrew Benintendi: Batting Benintendi third would leave the Sox no more than two right-handed hitters in a row at the top. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia would lead off, possibly followed by Bogaerts, then Benintendi, Betts and Ramirez. (FOX Sports)